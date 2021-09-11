X-Factors For Raiders vs. Ravens

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens have potential x-factors that could change the game on Monday night.

Heading into the Las Vegas Raiders home opener on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens, there have already been a number of matchup changes.

The biggest comes from the Ravens running game, where both running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards will miss the season because of torn ACLs.

It puts a lot more pressure on quarterback Lamar Jackson to be the main focal point of the Ravens rushing attack, which leads into our first X-factor of the game.

1. The Raiders Linebackers and Baltimore Running Game

Jackson is going to take plenty of opportunities to run the ball and the biggest key in making sure he doesn't gash the Raiders every time he does lies in the middle of the Raiders defense.

With the new additions of Denzel Perryman and K.J. Wright, the Raiders now have a lot of veteran experience in their linebacking corps.

The injury to Nicholas Morrow hurts, but the Raiders linebackers overall might now have the pieces to become a functional unit.

If they can be, they might stand a chance of being able to prevent Jackson from continuously getting to the second level.

If they can limit the running game, they'll be able to seriously handicap the Ravens' offense.

2. The Raiders Offensive line and The Ravens Defensive Line

This will be the first test of regular season ball for the Raiders rebuilt, younger offensive line.

They go up against a Ravens front that is full of productive and experienced veteran players like Calais Campbell, Justin Houston, and Derek Wolfe.

They are key players on a defense that will look to be top-three in the NFL in point allowed for the fourth straight year.

The Raiders will also want to run the ball to keep balance and test the Ravens' secondary after the injury to cornerback Marcus Peters.

For that to happen, new starters Andre James and Alex Leatherwood in particular have to reward the Raiders' faith in them and hold up against a physical defensive line.

