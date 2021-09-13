How to Watch Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens

Here's all the information you need to watch the Week 1 primetime matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens.

Happy gameday Raider Nation! The Las Vegas Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football tonight.

Here’s how to watch:

TV: ESPN/ESPN2

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Kick-Off: 5:15 PM PST/8:15 PM EST

ESPN is the host of today’s game. Tonight’s game will be simulcast on ESPN2. If you are out of market, you can catch today’s game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry tonight’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Today’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Brent Musburger is back in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the second season running.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today’s game will also be available to listen live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven will be running a game thread during tonight's primetime matchup. Stay tuned on si.com/nfl/raiders for all of the latest updates on Raiders vs. Ravens.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin