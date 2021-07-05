Raiders Beginning Contract Extension Talks with Derek Carr

Reports indicate that the Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr have begun contract extension talks, with two years and $50 million left on Carr's contract.

It might be a couple of years out, but the Las Vegas Raiders have begun contract extension talks with Derek Carr.

Carr, who is entering his eighth season as the quarterback for the Silver and Black, has two years and $50 million left on his current contract.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the news.

Carr has failed to take the Raiders to the playoffs for the past four seasons. However, it isn’t necessary Carr’s fault that the Raiders have failed to reach the playoffs.

Recently, that blame can be placed on the defense. This is evident as there as new defensive staff in town under the leadership of new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Last season, Carr threw just over 4,100 yards. He completed 67.3 percent of his passes and threw 27 touchdowns on the season. He threw nine interceptions, only the fourth time in his career to throw single-digit interceptions on the season. Carr averaged 7.9 yards per play last season.

While it may be early, the Raiders and Carr beginning contract extension talks means that the Silver and Black are thinking, at least right now, to keep their starting quarterback. While it’ll still depend on Carr’s performance on the field for the next two years, it’s a good sign for Raider Nation that the organization is currently satisfied with Carr’s performance.

