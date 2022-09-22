Las Vegas Raiders Revealed First Injury Report of Week 3

Week three of the NFL is underway, and the Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to pile up injuries.

Last week, the Silver and Black were without the services of center Andre James (concussion), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle), safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip) and running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring).

During last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, defensive tackle Bilal Nichols went down in the third quarter with a shoulder injury and on the final play of the game, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow suffered a concussion.

Both Nichols and Renfrow now found themselves on the Raiders first injury report as non-participants, along with defensive end Chandler Jones, who did not participate during practice with a non-related injury.

They are joining the rest of the members who missed last week’s game, with the exception of Brandon Bolden, who returned to practice in a limited role Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (hip) and defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (shoulder) were also limited during practice.

The Raiders took a big blow in the offensive line after losing James to a concussion and while rookie guard Dylan Parham has done a great job, he’s not the solution long-term.

The Raiders replacements did a great job, but it wasn’t enough. It’s going to take a few of the starters to come back and help the team pick up their first win of the season.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels hopes to get most of his players back for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

As for the Titans, they have a total of 11 players on the injury report, despite having a walkthrough on Wednesday.

Four players were listed as non-participants: defensive back Ugo Amadi (ankle), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (triceps) and tackle Taylor Lewan (knee).

The seven other listed players were limited participants, including rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks (ankle) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring).

The team announced the placements of cornerback Chris Jackson and running back Trenton Cannon on injured reserve.

