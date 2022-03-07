Raiders Season Review: Brandon Facyson

Fourth-year cornerback Brandon Facyson filled in for the Las Vegas Raiders when they were hit by injuries in their secondary.

The Las Vegas Raiders never had much of a chance to feature a healthy secondary last season, with cornerback Trayvon Mullen only playing in five games because of injury and Damon Arnette being released because of off-the-field issues.

It presented the opportunity for former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Brandon Facyson to step in and start nine games after being released by the Chargers.

It was the first extended starting experience that the former undrafted free agent had in his career so far, and it came with its share of ups and downs.

Facyson was rated by Pro Football Focus as a top defender against the run, ranking 13th in the NFL among cornerbacks.

He led the Raiders in pass breakups with 13 and had one interception, allowing only a little over 55 percent completion rate on passes thrown in his direction.

On the completions he did allow, though, they could often go for big plays.

Facyson allowed 522 yards in only 12 games, giving up 11.6 yards per completion and six touchdown passes.

It resulted in him receiving the third-worst coverage grade from PFF, which was the main driving point behind Facyson being the 108th rated corner in the league.

Considering that Facyson was adjusting to a new team in the middle of the season, it's understandable that he could go through some struggles.

With a new defensive scheme coming in this season, it remains to be seen whether the Raiders bring him back as a depth piece at the very least.

