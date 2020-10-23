Bruce Arians: Raiders Have One of Best “Big Threes” In NFL

It’s always a confidence builder when the opposing coach respects your offense.

“They put some great weapons around him (Derek Carr) now with Waller, Ruggs and Jacobs,” Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said. “That’s one of the best trios there is in football right now, but they’ve got other guys, too.”

The young Raiders (3-2) offense is starting to find their grip on the football field and moreover find consistency, something the Silver and Black have struggled to do these past few seasons.

It’s hopeful that Waller, Ruggs and Jacobs can develop into the offensive powerhouses they're expected to be.

Waller is averaging 8.7 yards per reception thus far this season. In his fifth season in the NFL, his third with the Raiders, he can be a reliable tight end if he can find the open holes on the field, which he struggles to do sometimes.

As for Henry Ruggs III, the rookie wide receiver, he’s only played in three games so far due to a knee/hamstring injury. Even then, he booked a long 72-yard touchdown reception against the Chiefs two weeks ago. While Ruggs has limited action with the ball, something the Raiders need to improve on, we’re starting to see the sparks of another great wide receiver.

Josh Jacobs is the “ignition of the offense” as I like to call it. He’s the power rusher of the team and will always fight for yards. He’s the running back that creates a second and short situation for Carr so he can throw down the field. Jacobs is the one that can fight for quick two yards for the first down. He has and will continue to get this offense started.

The combination of the three will continue to become more threatening as all three progress in their careers.

“I really believe that we’re just beginning to, if we can stay healthy and those kind of things, really see where this thing can go over the next however many years,” Carr told reporters. “We’re young and it’s exciting to see what we have, but time will tell. With the way these guys work, I’m excited to see them grow because I think they’ll get better.”

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1