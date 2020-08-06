RaiderMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Wide Receiver Bryan Edwards

Hikaru Kudo

In the past, I’ve previewed every opponent for the Raiders this season and profiled every coach.

As we inch closer to Week 1, I am now profiling every player on the Raiders roster.

Today we’re profiling rookie wide receiver, Bryan Edwards.

Edwards could be the Raiders tool in the short field

Wide Receiver Bryan Edwards was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, Edwards spent his time with the Gamecocks developing himself as the best blocking receiver on the team.

During his senior season, the 6-foot-3, 212-pound Edwards caught 71 passes for 816 yards and averaged 11.5 yards per reception.

However, these numbers don’t show his full potential. Last season, he sustained a late-season knee injury which ultimately closed out his college career prematurely.

After recovering from his knee injury, Edwards sustained a broken foot during a workout and did not participate in Combine drills.

Despite his injuries, the Raiders drafted Edwards in the third round of the draft. General manager Mike Mayock later revealed that Edwards was given a first-round grade prior to his pre-Combine injury.

It’s understandable that many are still questioning Edwards’ speed on the field and overall athleticism. There are no numbers from the Combine we can point to since he got hurt.

What can be said is for the Raiders is, they needed versatile wide receivers.

And they needed them bad.

By the end of last season, due to injury, the only real options quarterback Derek Carr had to throw to were tight end Darren Waller and rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

After selecting wide receiver Henry Ruggs III in the first round of the draft, it made sense to pick up Edwards in the third round.

Wide Receiver Tyrell Williams, who is back and healthy after sustaining a foot injury last season, is expected to start ahead of Edwards on depth charts.

However, with how effective Edwards is a physical receiver, he should be especially be useful on the field near the goal line.

His large build combined with what he has been proven to do on the field in college could turn out to be the receiver the Raiders can rely on when working with a short field.

Two days ago, Carr praised Edwards.

“Bryan is a very violent route runner and that’s a good thing,” Carr said via Raiders.com. “He’s very violent, he’s very aggressive in his cuts.”

As long as Edwards can stay healthy and receives some early minutes while getting used to the NFL environment, he could turn out to be a go-to wide receiver when working in short-yardage situations or in the red zone.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders, Jon Gruden Make COVID-19 Case Clear

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jon Gruden made the case very clear to their players of the impact COVID-19 can have on the season if they aren't careful.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Top Five Opponents by Position: Defensive Tackle

As we continue to preview the 2020 season, today we look at the top five defensive tackles the Las Vegas Raiders will face.

Jairo Alvarado

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Left Guard Richie Incognito

Las Vegas Raiders left guard Richie Incognito has dealt with controversy his entire football career. But he might be the right fit for the Raiders.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Hikaru Kudo

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow

Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow had a rookie standout season last season. Now, he must work on a higher catching accuracy to become a top pass-receiver.

Hikaru Kudo

NFL Sets COVID-19 Opt-Out Deadline as Two Raiders Declare

Two Las Vegas Raiders have opted-out of the 2020 season as NFL sets Thursday deadline.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Henry Ruggs Addresses Offseason Injury

Henry Ruggs discuss an offseason injury that panicked the fans when word first leaked, but is now in the rear view mirror.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

M.Jones

Raiders Fans Have a Chance to Visit Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders fans may not get to attend football games at Allegiant Stadium, but they tour the 65,000-seat new home of the Silver and Black.

Tom LaMarre

Las Vegas Raiders Trade P.J. Hall to Minnesota Vikings

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded former second-round pick, P.J. Hall, to the Minnesota Vikings.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Top Five Opponents by Position: Defensive End

We continue our preview of the top five players at every position on the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 schedule and today we look at defensive end.

Jairo Alvarado

Fullback Alec Ingold launches 'Mindset Monday'

Fullback Alec Ingold has been busy motivating high school students this off-season. He decided to reach a wider audience by starting 'Mindset Monday'.

Hikaru Kudo