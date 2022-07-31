Raiders' Opponents Ranked: Safeties, No. 4

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

We just went through the best cornerbacks the Raiders will face, and we'll keep it in the secondary, looking at the best safeties on the Raiders schedule.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has developed into one of the one most prolific tackling safeties in the NFL.

Since he entered the league in 2017, Baker is fourth among all defensive players, and first among safeties, in total tackles with 539.

Baker has finished first or second on the Cardinals in tackles in three of the last four seasons.

He's become one of the NFL's best at patrolling in the box and being a strong force against the run.

Baker has finished with 80.0-plus PFF run defense grades in three of his first five seasons, with a large number of defensive stops in his tackle totals.

As good as his run defense is by itself, that's not the only way Baker can make an impact when he's on the field.

Even as a rookie, when Baker only started seven games, he made both the Pro Bowl and was a First-Team All-Pro by virtue of his great play on special teams.

He's shown plenty more versatility since, capable of playing either safety spot and matching up in the slot when needed.

It's a big reason why Baker's made three straight Pro Bowl appearances, including one more First-Team All-Pro appearance in 2020.

He admittedly isn't coming of his best season, seeing his PFF grade slide more to average after being the sites 12th highest-ranked safety in 2020.

Still just 26 years of age, though, Baker has been able to play at an All-Pro level before he's even reached his full prime years.

While Arizona as a whole might not be one of the best defenses the Raiders see this season, that doesn't mean Baker can't cause them problems from anywhere on the field.

They'll have to keep track of him at all times, or else his nose for the ball could make the Raiders pay.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin