Keys, Predictions for Las Vegas Raiders vs.  Buffalo Bills

The time has now come for the Las Vegas Raiders to host their second game in Vegas against the Buffalo Bills.

While it’s not in primetime like Monday Night Football, the importance is still significant with an opponent like Buffalo coming in.

No matter the opponent though, there will always be keys the Raiders need to hit in order to win. We’ll be getting to that as well as my final game predictions.

#1: Stop the Run

Raiders fans have likely been hearing about how bad the Raiders run defense has been for some time now.

Until it gets fixed though, it’s going to need repeating.

It’s also important to note because the Raiders have only given up an average of 247 passing yards per game so far this season and have a top ten QBR rating when it comes to defending in man coverage.

That could do well in trying to keep Josh Allen from continuing his tear to start the year.

It won’t matter though if Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, and Allen himself can run all over the field and gain 250 yards as the New England Patriots did.

The Raiders need to help the parts of their defense that play well by minimizing their biggest weakness.

If they can do that against Buffalo, they’ll give themselves a chance.

#2: Survive the War of Attrition

The Raiders are coming into this game down several important starters, such as receiver Henry Ruggs III, cornerback Damon Arnette, and right tackle Trent Brown.

Injuries can often be up to chance, but considering how hard the Raiders have already been hit, they can afford little else before it becomes overwhelming.

It may be the next man up, but it gets hard when that next man keeps going down too. If the Raiders can avoid that against Buffalo, it will help them against the Bills and moving forward.

Final Prediction

The Raiders have proved me wrong in my last two predictions, which makes trusting my own judgment a little harder for this week (only a bit though).

Looking at this matchup though, it seems like a hard one for the Raiders to overcome.

Buffalo’s offense is on a roll, and with the Raiders being as wounded as they are, I’m not sure if they’ll have enough to match up with Buffalo for the whole game.

I think it’ll be competitive at the start, but like with the Patriots, the Raiders will run out of gas and Buffalo will pull away late. Final score: 33-21.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Buffalo Bills Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: BUF-2.5

