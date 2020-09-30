Previewing the Las Vegas Raiders vs, Buffalo Bills

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday against the New England Patriots 36-20 in a game where the Raiders shot themselves in the foot often.

They’ll have to lick their wounds quick though because the competition won’t be letting up any time soon as they’ll be hosting the 3-0 Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

A playoff team two out of the last three seasons, Buffalo looks like it’s taken the next step early this season, especially on offense.

Quarterback Josh Allen, who in his short career has been questioned when it comes to his accuracy, is completing 71 percent of his passes for 1,038 yards and 10 touchdowns.

His leap has taken the Bills offense to top-five territory in the league.

Surrounded by a deep supporting cast of players like wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, and John Brown as well as running back Devin Singletary, the Bills have put a full arsenal for Allen to utilize.

The driving force behind Buffalo’s recent trip to the playoffs though has been defense.

Last year the Bills were top-three in the league in both points and yards allowed.

It shouldn’t come as that big of a surprise considering head coach Sean McDermott’s history coaching good defenses in Carolina.

With standout defenders like cornerback Tre’Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive lineman Ed Oliver and Mario Addison, there will be a number of players the Raiders offense will have to keep their eyes on.

The Bills represent another stiff challenge for the Raiders to face.

The rapid ascent Josh Allen is on will be an incredible test for the Raiders reeling defense, and the Raiders offense will have its work cut out having to go against the Bills deep defense.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Buffalo Bills Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: BUF-2.5

