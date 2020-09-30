SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Previewing the Las Vegas Raiders vs, Buffalo Bills

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday against the New England Patriots 36-20 in a game where the Raiders shot themselves in the foot often.

They’ll have to lick their wounds quick though because the competition won’t be letting up any time soon as they’ll be hosting the 3-0 Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

A playoff team two out of the last three seasons, Buffalo looks like it’s taken the next step early this season, especially on offense.

Quarterback Josh Allen, who in his short career has been questioned when it comes to his accuracy, is completing 71 percent of his passes for 1,038 yards and 10 touchdowns.

His leap has taken the Bills offense to top-five territory in the league. 

Surrounded by a deep supporting cast of players like wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, and John Brown as well as running back Devin Singletary, the Bills have put a full arsenal for Allen to utilize.

The driving force behind Buffalo’s recent trip to the playoffs though has been defense.

 Last year the Bills were top-three in the league in both points and yards allowed.

It shouldn’t come as that big of a surprise considering head coach Sean McDermott’s history coaching good defenses in Carolina.

With standout defenders like cornerback Tre’Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive lineman Ed Oliver and Mario Addison, there will be a number of players the Raiders offense will have to keep their eyes on.

The Bills represent another stiff challenge for the Raiders to face. 

The rapid ascent Josh Allen is on will be an incredible test for the Raiders reeling defense, and the Raiders offense will have its work cut out having to go against the Bills deep defense.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Buffalo Bills Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: BUF-2.5

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Thread: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

This entire live game thread will keep you updated from the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the New England Patriots game presented by Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hikaru Kudo

Game Thread: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

This is the official Sports Illustrated Raider Maven game thread. Keep refreshing your screen for the latest updates and highlights from today's game.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hikaru Kudo

Derek Carr Was Working With a Collapsing Pocket

Derek Carr was working with a collapsing pocket on Sunday. Without protection, Carr struggled to perform to the best of his ability.

Hikaru Kudo

by

RaiderBri

It’s Not All Bad for the Raiders Defense

Although the Raiders defense struggled against the Patriots on Sunday, there are still some positives plays the defense made.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK

Key Takeaways from Las Vegas Raiders 36-20 Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders couldn't keep their inspired play going in their first loss on the road to the New England Patriots

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK

Previewing the Buffalo Bills Offense

The Buffalo Bills have a formidable offense for the Las Vegas Raiders to be concerned with

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Derek Carr Leads Las Vegas Raiders Forward, Not Backward

Derek Carr has never lacked credibility in the locker room, but his comments after the loss to the New England Patriots should encourage Raider Nation.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Reaction: Las Vegas Raiders Fall to New England Patriots

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven offers a reaction to the Las Vegas Raiders loss to the New England Patriots

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Las Vegas Raiders Rolled 36-20 by New England Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-1 on the season after they got rolled in the fourth quarter by the New England Patriots 36-20.

Tom LaMarre

by

MSU88CHICK

Las Vegas Raiders Need to Find Consistency in Their Defense

Defense was a major issue for the Raiders in the 36-20 loss on Sunday. The Raiders must reorganize the defense if they want to win again.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK