Raiders Roster Evaluation: Carl Nassib

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

We know who the main players at the defensive end for the Raiders will be this season.

Maxx Crosby, Clelin Ferrell, and Yannick Ngakoue will serve as the main starters at either end spot, with all three likely being on the field together often.

Most good defenses are able to send multiple waves of pass rushers at opponents, though, so having good depth is paramount.

Carl Nassib has proven capable of providing that, having served as a starter or rotational player throughout his career.

Originally a third-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2016, the 6-7, 275 pounder brought intriguing physical tools.

It didn't lead him to have much success in Cleveland, but he would fare better once he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018.

He had 12.5 sacks in his two seasons in Tampa, showing well enough for the Raiders to sign him to a three-year, $25 million deal in 2020.

In mostly a rotational role last season, Nassib had 2.5 sacks and 28 total tackles.

While the numbers were low, he did still rank as above average by Pro Football Focus, placing 51st out of 108 eligible players.

It stands that with the additions the Raiders have made to their defensive line, Nassib will have the opportunity to see better matchups in what will likely remain a rotational role.

