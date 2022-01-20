Raiders NFL Draft Prospect:  Huskies' Trent McDuffie

The Las Vegas Raiders will be seeking in the NFL Draft with the No. 22 pick an elite cornerback and that could be Washington Huskies Trent McDuffie

The Las Vegas Raiders showed a major improvement defensively, although the secondary was able to hold it together for the most part, it did expose flaws.

Indeed it might have been the biggest weakness on defense, but let's not forget, the secondary was depleted all-season long by injuries and off-the-field problems.

Holding the 22nd pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Raiders have an opportunity to draft an elite defensive back who can help fill in holes and help carry on the improvement defensively.

A valuable prospect outside the top-10 is Washington Husky Trent McDuffie.

According to Pro Football Focus: “McDuffie has everything you could want from a high-end cornerback except length. At only 5-foot-11, McDuffie plays consistently bigger than that. He's allowed only 16 catches from 36 targets for 111 yards with no scores and five pass breakups.”

Size does not matter with this cornerback, as McDuffie plays exceptionally well for what many consider a ‘short’ cornerback.

Last season he played 593 of his 702 snaps on the outside, covering the best opposing receivers.

This season he was honored to receive his first All-Pac 12 Conference First Team selection and was chosen AP All-America Third Team.

McDuffie might not be the fastest cornerback coming out of college, but his technique is flawless, and can play fast when needed.

For those who question his size, the Raiders have three cornerbacks under six feet, Casey Hayward (5-11), Amik Robertson (5-8) and Keisean Nixon (5-10).

All three corners played a huge part in the Raiders success, and none were being questioned about their height and weight on the field.

Through the draft, the Raiders have a chance to add, replace and improve the secondary with a player like McDuffie.

