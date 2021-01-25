Center Rodney Hudson Played Every Snap Last Season

Only eight players, including center Rodney Hudson, played over 80 percent of snaps during the 2020 season.

While off-season free agency as the 2021 NFL Draft will make a bunch of new additions to the Raiders team, one man who plays didn’t diminish at all last season was center Rodney Hudson.

Hudson played all 1,083 snaps last year.

This is the third time in the past six seasons that he hasn’t missed a single snap. He missed one snap one year.

Since Hudson became a Raider in 2015, he’s only missed games during his inaugural season in the Silver and Black and one game in 2019.

Hudson is the ultimate Iron Man.

He has also been selected to the Pro Bowl three times, most recently in 2019.

Availability and playtime on the field was a huge issue for the Raiders last season.

While rotations and strategies do need to be taken into account, only six players on the offense played over 80 percent of all snaps last year.

Besides Hudson, those include guard Gabe Jackson (98.15 percent), quarterback Derek Carr (93.07 percent), tight end Darren Waller (91.77 percent), tackle Kolton Miller (88.72 percent) and guard Denzelle Good (88.54%).

On the defense, only two players played over 80 percent of snaps last season: Cornerback Trayvon Mullen (85.88%) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (83.10 percent).

While other factors than rotation and strategies, such as injuries and COVID-19 did impact total playing time for many players on the Silver and Black, there’s a fine balance between having multiple players to use for depth in a position and consistency with personnel.

Looking at the numbers alone, it’s quite obvious that the Raiders need to find consistency with their players on both offense and defense.

