Olson: Rodney Hudson, “A Quarterback of the Offensive Line”

Center Rodney Hudson is one of the most integral part of the Raiders offense according to offensive coordinator Greg Olson.

Raiders center Rodney Hudson is an integral part of the Silver and Black offense.

The three-time Pro Bowler is known throughout the league as one of the best centers currently in the league.

Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson reiterated that Hudson is a very valuable part of the Raiders' offense.

“I don’t know about the underrated part. I know that when I have a chance to visit with our opponents coaching staffs before or after a game, he’s always one of the first players that’s mentioned,” Greg Olson said on the Raiders’ “Upon Further Review” podcast.

“And you look at the respect that he gets from the players throughout the league as well and the number of Pro Bowls that he’s been voted to. So it’s a shame that some people underrate him or don’t value him the way the league does, the way the players do, and the way the coaches do in this league because he’s obviously a force for us up front. He’s like a quarterback of the offensive line, he gets everything set, makes all the calls. So he’s a very valuable piece of our offense and we’re really just fortunate to have him.”

With the Raiders inching closer to a cusp of the playoffs, Hudson will be continued to be valued by Olson and the Silver and Black offense.

