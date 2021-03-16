Raiders release center Rodney Hudson after six seasons with the Silver and Black

In a surprising move, center Rodney Hudson is getting released by the Las Vegas Raiders. That report comes from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven was able to confirm from those close to the situation (not with the Raiders) that Hudson requested to be released by the team. If the report is accurate, it was surprising. Hudson is well respected by the team and organization and would be leaving Las Vegas on good terms.

In 2019, Hudson signed a three-year contract extension, worth $33.75 million. He was the highest-paid center in the NFL at the time.

In total, the three-time Pro Bowler played six seasons with the Silver and Black.

According to Pro Football Focus, during Hudson’s time with the Raiders, he allowed a mere three sacks in 3,445 pass-blocking snaps.

During the 2020 season, 12 centers in the NFL gave up three sacks.

Additionally, Pro Football Focus lists Hudson with a 93.6 pass-blocking grade since 2015. That leads all centers in the NFL.

A potential new home for Hudson could be the Arizona Cardinals, as they have yet to find a solid center on their offensive line.

As for the Raiders, the release of Hudson doesn’t help the Silver and Black’s cap situation.

Hudson is the fourth player from the 2020 offensive line starters to part ways with the Raiders. Guards Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson were cut and the Raiders traded tackle Trent Brown to the New England Patriots.

The Raiders have a tough task ahead of them in rebuilding their offensive line in time for the 2021 season.

