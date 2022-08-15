Raiders New Acquisition LB Named to NFL Top 100 Players of 2022

The NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2022 revealed the second member of the Las Vegas Raiders.



Joining Derek Carr on the list this year is offseason acquisition, edge rusher Chandler Jones.

After missing the cut last year, Jones was revealed as the No.62 on the players list on Sunday, as the NFL Network revealed the first half of the list over a span of five hours.

“Everytime I play Chandler Jones, he’s [always] trying to get a couple sacks, he’s always hunting,” said Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Jones has had a rollercoaster appearance to the Top 100 list. He first appeared at No. 48 on the 2016 NFL Top 100, before falling to No. 85 in 2017, and jumping to No. 28 in 2018 after an amazing season in which he led the league in sacks (17).

He would miss out completely in 2019, but would return to the list with his career-high ranking at No. 15. on the NFL Top 100 in 2020.

The four-time Pro Bowler finished the 2019 season with 53 tackles, career best 19 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and was the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year.

Last season, he opened the year with a five-sack performance in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

He finished the 2021 season with 41 tackles (31 solo), 10.5 sacks, four passes defended, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Jones has had double-digit sacks in six of the last seven seasons.

“His ability to take the ball away from the quarterbacks is insane,” said Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby. “He gets a strip sack… nearly every time he gets home.”

The all-time leader in Arizona Cardinals sacks history (71.5 sacks) has moved to Las Vegas this offseason, joining Crosby on the edge.

Jones and Crosby are considered the one of the best pass rushing duos in the league and are expected to make noise all season long.

The countdown of the remaining Top 100 Players of 2022 will continue for the next three Sundays on NFL Network:

Nos. 100-51: Sunday, August 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Nos. 50-31: Sunday, August 21 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Nos. 30-21: Sunday, August 21 at 11 p.m. ET

Nos. 20-1: Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET

WIth Carr and Jones on the list, expect more Raiders to join them as the ranking continues to reveal.

