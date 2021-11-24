Raiders Draft Watch: Mississippi State's Charles Cross

Las Vegas will need a much improved offensive line for a rounded offense next year, and Mississippi State's Charles Cross could be a big addition.

The expectations for the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line were very high entering this season. It was almost a completely restructured front group from that of last season, given the return of veteran guard Richie Incognito and the addition of rookie Alex Leatherwood.

Unfortunately for Las Vegas, as Week 12 approaches, the same concerns with the O-line have been present yet again for most of the season. Incognito has been out with a calf injury since Week 2, while every current starter on the front line has endured an injury at least one point this season.

The consequences have been apparent upfront, as the Raiders have allowed 2.2 sacks per game, a setback from last season's average of 1.8.

The O-line's lack of production is also evident in the rushing numbers as well. Las Vegas has managed to only rush for a total of 122 yards in its last two games.

More youth is needed upfront, and Mississippi State's Charles Cross could be the answer.

Cross, a 310-pound redshirt sophomore has appeared in all 11 games for the Bulldogs this season. He came into this season after receiving Freshman All-SEC honors by conference coaches in the 2020 season.

By the end of last season, Cross ranked at No. 4 in the nation in pass blocking snaps (528) according to Pro Football Focus.

In his very first college start against LSU in 2020, Cross played left tackle on a line that allowed Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello to throw for an SEC record 623 yards and five touchdowns.

With the Raiders' season on a current decline, a top-10 to top-15 first-round pick could be a legitimate projection for Las Vegas at this point. Cross could very well be available when the opportunity is presented.

