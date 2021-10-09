Final Injury Reports Released For Raiders and Bears

The final injury reports for the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears have been released ahead of Sunday

When the Las Vegas Raiders face the Chicago Bears on Sunday, each team will be without key defenders.

That was confirmed in the last injury reports from each team before the game.

For the Raiders, they'll be without multiple pieces in their secondary, as cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen Jr. and Damon Arnette have both been declared out.

Both of them came out injured in last week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Mullen dealing with a toe injury and Arnette with a groin.

The only other designations are running back Peyton Barber as questionable with his own toe injury and tight end Derek Carrier being out with a pectoral.

For the Raiders, Mullen had so far been enjoying his best season, with the highest coverage rankings he's ever recorded, according to Pro Football Focus.

Arnette had so far been behind Mullen and Casey Hayward Jr. in the starting lineup but still provides the Raiders valuable depth.

For the Bears, multiple players in their defensive front seven could miss this week's contest.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is doubtful after only practicing in a limited capacity once this past week while dealing with a groin injury.

Former Raider Khalil Mack is questionable after only practicing once this week as well, dealing with separate rib and foot injuries.

Joining Hicks in being out for Chicago is runner David Montgomery, tight ends Jesse James and J.P. Holtz, and linebacker Joel Lyiegbuniwe.

The rest that are questionable are defensive back Tashaun Gipson, tight end Jesper Horsted and linebacker Christian Jones.

It may actually end up being the situation where the Raiders have the better pass rush heading into Sunday just based on health alone.

