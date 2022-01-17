Raiders Draft Watch: Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner

The Las Vegas Raiders could be in need of replacements in the secondary this offseason and could be eyeing Cincinnati Bearcats Ahmad Gardner

The Las Vegas Raiders' pass defense wasn't a significant weakness this season, as the team finished around the middle of the pack in passing yards allowed per game.

There are still a few valuable assets in Las Vegas' secondary heading into next season, but it could very well be losing some veteran corners to free agency.

This opens up an opportunity for the Raiders to seek to pick up Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner in this year's NFL Draft.

Gardner declared for the NFL Draft a couple of weeks ago, deciding to forgo his final year of eligibility with the Bearcats.

The Detroit native was the unanimous pick for the AAC Defensive Player of the Year award and received First-Team All-American honors from the Associated Press, AFCA, FWAA, and The Sporting News.

Gardner also was voted as a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the top defensive back in the country.

Gardner recorded 35 tackles, three interceptions, three sacks, and four pass breakups during the 2021 season.

The season before, the cornerback tied for second in the AAC in passes defended with nine total while also tying fourth in the conference in interceptions with three.

Las Vegas will have a low-20s first-round pick in this year's Draft. This is right around where Gardner sits in the latest NFL Draft projections, which should stand out to a Raiders team that should be building on its defense this offseason.

An addition of the best corner on the No. 4 college team in the country this season would certainly be a huge step for the Las Vegas secondary.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter