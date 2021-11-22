Raiders Offense Disappoints Once Again

The Las Vegas Raiders offense has continued to look little like the explosive unit that helped them get off to a 5-2 start.

In losing what is now three straight games, the Las Vegas Raiders offense has gone from being one of the NFL's most explosive to one of their most tepid.

It's hard to not view it that way, especially after the Raider were only able to put up 278 offensive yards in what was seen as a must-win game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Against a Bengals defense that had been gashed the last two weeks, the Raiders operated with what seemed like no urgency whatsoever.

The lack of a real running game is what it is at this point, and there's no indication that it's going to get turned around at any point in the future.

What's been surprising is how the regressive the Raiders passing game has seen the last several weeks.

Quarterback Derek Carr has thrown as many interceptions as touchdowns the last three games, four and four.

Tight end Darren Waller did have the most yards in a game he's had all season (116) but that's about the only positive that can come out of the Raiders' latest loss.

If anything has become evident about their struggles, it does seem like no longer having Henry Ruggs III has played a large part.

Once the former wideout was released, the Raiders lost the main deep threat element in their offense.

Going to Hunter Renfrow as the primary option at wideout hasn't had the same effect, and Bryan Edwards has gone without a catch in two of the last three games.

If the Raiders can't find a way to get their offense back into high gear, then there's a chance their current slump could last a while.

