Revisiting the Cincinnati Bengals Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders will have to be better defensively on Sunday as compared to when they first faced the Cincinnati Bengals.

Through much of their first meeting, it was very much a competitive game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Raiders were able to make it a three-point game in the fourth quarter, but the Las Vegas defense couldn't hold up as it allowed 16 unanswered points to close the game.

Not being able to stop the run played a big part in that, as Bengals running back Joe Mixon racked up 30 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders can't afford for him to have the same kind of game, but it would help if they could repeat holding Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-low 148 passing yards.

It probably will prove even more difficult to do a second time, as Burrow averaged over 485 yards and four touchdowns in his last two games of the regular season.

With the kind of weapons Burrow has at his disposal, those kinds of numbers might not even seem that surprising.

Rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is the likely Offensive Rookie of the Year, and second-year receiver Tee Higgins crossed the 1,000 yard plateau for the first time this season.

The Bengals also have one of the better slot receivers in the league in Tyler Boyd, who has two 1,000 yard seasons on his resume.

The one weakness the Raiders defense could exploit is the Bengals' offensive line, which gave up 55 sacks this season.

The Raiders were able to take down Burrow three times the first time they played, and they'll need to be in his face constantly if they hope to keep him from getting going.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin