Revisiting the Cincinnati Bengals Defense

The Cincinnati Bengals defense has a pass rush that could give the Las Vegas Raiders problems.

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense may be what has received headlines for their turnaround this season, but their defense has also done its part.

While they finished ranked middle of the pack in scoring defense at 17th in the NFL, that's the highest-ranking they've had since the 2017 season.

The Las Vegas Raiders already know this well, as they were held to 278 yards of total offense in their loss to Cincinnati earlier this season.

The Bengals' run defense has been particularly above average, ranking fifth in the league.

Defensive tackles B.J. Hill and D.J. Reader have been a big part of that, both having top-20 run defense grades according to Pro Football Focus.

The Bengals also can get after the passer, recording 42 sacks this season, a total fueled by a Pro Bowl season from defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who had a career-high 14.

Cincinnati also is not short for talent on the back end, with cornerbacks Mike Hilton and Chidobe Awuzie ranking among the best by PFF in the slot and on the outside, respectively.

The Bengals safety duo of Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III were two of the team's three leading tacklers, and Bates, while not grading out as well in coverage this season, has shown to be a Pro Bowl level talent.

Against a Raiders team that can give up sacks and turnovers aplenty, it's not out of the question that the Bengals' defense could be a driving force for them on Saturday.

