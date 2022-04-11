Raiders Meet Virtually With Clemson CB Goodrich

Las Vegas continues to focus its top-30 visits, primarily at the cornerback position.

The secondary is one of the only position groups the Raiders have not been as active in upgrading so far this offseason. Right now, it's looking like the franchise will be seeking to satisfy that need in the 2022 NFL Draft later this month.

The latest prospect meeting for Las Vegas was a virtual encounter with Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich, as reported by Justin Melo of The Draft Network on Friday.

Goodrich, a 2021 first-team All-ACC selection, played four years at cornerback for the Tigers. The standout was a vital contributor to Clemson's three straight College Football Playoff appearances from the 2018 season to 2020.

Goodrich entered the program in 2018, playing in 14 games and recording seven tackles and three pass breakups. He would post a tackle apiece in each of the Tigers' playoff games en route to their national title.

The cornerback returned in the 2019 season to earn 13 tackles and two pass breakups over Clemson's 13 games.

In his junior campaign, Goodrich tallied 16 tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and one pass breakup in eight games. He made four starts.

Goodrich's best season would be his senior year when he made 48 tackles, two interceptions, and nine pass breakups as he started in all 12 games. He would be selected to the All-American third team by Pro Football Focus.

In his final game with the Tigers, Goodrich won MVP of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl.

