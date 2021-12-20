Browns X-Factors vs. Raiders

The Cleveland Browns will need production from unlikely sources as they face the Las Vegas Raiders today.

The need for x-factors to step up for the Cleveland Browns on Monday isn't quite the same as the Las Vegas Raiders.

Even if the Browns lose, their season isn't over, as they're still in play to win the AFC being only a game back of the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

They will, though, be missing a large number of players due to COVID-19, including potentially their top two quarterbacks.

With that said, they'll need a number of their backups to step up quickly to lead the effort against the Raiders.

Nick Mullens

There is a chance for Quarterback Baker Mayfield to play if he receives a negative test on Monday before the game.

If he can't, then third-string QB Nick Mullens, who they just picked up off the practice squad, would be in line for the start.

He's had starting experience before with the San Francisco 49ers, but the level of performance he showed before was at best average.

At the very least, he has to keep Cleveland in a position where they can be ahead in the game and not make turnovers.

Donovan Peoples-Jones

With veteran lead wide receiver Jarvis Landry expected not to play, the opportunity continues for second-year wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones to lead the Browns receding core.

He's had multiple big games during the last five games, but he also hasn't gotten more than 16 yards in two of his last three games.

His matchup with the Raiders cornerbacks, particularly Casey Hayward Jr., could be a big indicator of how effective Cleveland's passing game could be.

