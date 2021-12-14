Eight Cleveland Browns Players Placed on COVID-19 List

The Cleveland Browns will be a number of key players short against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

COVID-19 is making a notable impact on the sports world yet again. The Cleveland Browns are one of the latest victims.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that the Browns have placed guard Drew Forbes, tight end Austin Hooper, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, defensive end Takkarist McKinley, guard Wyatt Teller, and tackle Jedrick Wills on the COVID-19 list.

NFL.com confirmed that two practice squad players, wide receiver JoJo Natson and tight end Ross Travis, were also added to the list.

Six of the players listed are starters.

This news comes just a day after the NFL had reported that 36 players tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns' misfortune comes at a crucial point in the season as Cleveland is battling for a top spot in the AFC North with a current 7-6 record.

For now, the game is still scheduled for its 4:30 p.m. kickoff. We spoke with an NFL source that told us, "While I would never say never, I think a reschedule at this point is unlikely."

15 NFL games were rescheduled in the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.

