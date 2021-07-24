Raiders Opposing OLs No. 1: Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns' resurgence was fueled by the great play of their offensive line, and they will test the revamped Las Vegas Raiders defensive line.

The NFL preseason amazingly is getting closer and closer, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they will have a number of marquee games when looking at the 2021 schedule.

After examining all of the major skill players the Raiders defense will see this season, it's time to move to the big boys on the offensive line.

For the No. 1 offensive line the Raiders will face this season, the Cleveland Browns will present a familiar challenge after the Raiders beat them last season.

Even then, the Browns were the team that made the playoffs, greatly off the strength of what was the best offensive line in the league last season.

It's not even considered to be that much of a debate, especially since four of their five starters ranked in the top-10 of their position in Pro Football Focus'rankings.

Right tackle Jack Conklin, a 2020 free-agent addition, immediately provided dividends, delivering his second All-Pro campaign last season.

Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. didn't have a high overall PFF grade, but did rank 26th out of 75 eligible tackles when it came to pass blocking.

In the interior, center J.C. Tretter and guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller all enjoyed career years.

Teller, while he did miss five games, was graded out as the top guard in the NFL according to PFF, fueled by having the best run-blocking grade in the league.

Bitonio continued his consistent play in Cleveland, now being ranked as a top-five guard two of the last three seasons.

Tretter as well continued his solid play, ranking second among centers last year, the fifth time in the last six years he's been in the top 10.

They will all be back for the Browns next season, and with having to travel to Cleveland in the cold in December, the Raiders defensive line might have its stiffest challenge all season.

