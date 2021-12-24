Raiders Casey Hayward Jr. Is Hot This Season

The former All-Pro cornerback has experienced a solid season as the Raiders need him to play well on Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. has been hot all season long.

Hayward is yet to surrender a touchdown in coverage this year. The former All-Pro cornerback has showcased a consistent performance on the field this season.

Hayward has five pass deflections and 39 total tackles so far this year.

This Sunday, Hayward is expected to match up against Denver Broncos' current No. 1 target, Courtland Sutton.

Sutton currently leads the Broncos with 85 targets, 670 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns this season.

Earlier this season in the 34-24 loss against the Silver and Black. Sutton had eight catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

In addition, the Raiders have lost both Nate Hobbs and Brandon Facyson for the upcoming matchup as both were placed on the Reserve/COVID list.

All eyes are on Hayward to have a top-notch performance on Sunday.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin