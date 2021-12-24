Skip to main content
    Raiders Casey Hayward Jr. Is Hot This Season

    The former All-Pro cornerback has experienced a solid season as the Raiders need him to play well on Sunday.
    Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. has been hot all season long.

    Hayward is yet to surrender a touchdown in coverage this year. The former All-Pro cornerback has showcased a consistent performance on the field this season.

    Hayward has five pass deflections and 39 total tackles so far this year.

    This Sunday, Hayward is expected to match up against Denver Broncos' current No. 1 target, Courtland Sutton.

    Sutton currently leads the Broncos with 85 targets, 670 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns this season.

    Earlier this season in the 34-24 loss against the Silver and Black. Sutton had eight catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

    In addition, the Raiders have lost both Nate Hobbs and Brandon Facyson for the upcoming matchup as both were placed on the Reserve/COVID list.

    All eyes are on Hayward to have a top-notch performance on Sunday.

