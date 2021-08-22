Raiders CB Nate Hobbs Impresses Head Coach Jon Gruden

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs impressed head coach Jon Gruden last night.

In a tight 17-16 preseason game victory against the Los Angeles Rams, Gruden had all praise to talk about the 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

He gave Hobbs the game ball, something uncommon in the Gruden era during the preseason.

"I don't usually give out game balls for preseason victories, but Nate Hobbs got one tonight. Well deserved,” Gruden said via Raiders.com.

"I'm really proud of him. I'm really excited to see what he does in his future.”

“He has the It Factor. He rarely makes the same mistake twice. He loves football; he eats it up. He's one of the energizers of our defense. He walked in here and has given us a lot of skills that we can utilize, certainly."

The Raiders have needed help in the secondary in the past couple of seasons. Hobbs might be the answer the Silver and Black have been looking for.

The next step for the young rookie is to connect it to a regular-season game against the first and second strings for the entire duration of the game.

However beforehand, he’ll still have one more round of a preseason game to get all of his kinks out.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin