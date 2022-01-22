Skip to main content
Player(s)
Nate Hobbs
Team(s)
Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Cornerback Nate Hobbs Cited for Speeding

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs was cited for speeding over 100 mph less than two weeks after getting arrested for driving under the influence charge.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs was cited for driving more than 100 mph on a Las Vegas freeway.

According to 8 News Now, Hobbs was reportedly driving 110 mph in a 65-mph zone. He was pulled over on I-215 in Las Vegas around 11:45 a.m. last Sunday.

While Hobbs received a citation for driving over 100 mph, he was not arrested on a reckless driving charge.

His car however was reportedly towed.

Read More

Less than two weeks ago, Hobbs was arrested in Las Vegas for driving under the influence charge.

After failing sobriety tests, Hobbs was booked into the Clark County Detention Center around 6:30 a.m. He was found sleeping at the wheel on a parking lot exit ramp at Cromwell Hotel.

Hobbs did play for the Raiders after his arrest. He had eight tackles in the Wildcard round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

USATSI_17443224_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Las Vegas Raiders Cornerback Nate Hobbs Cited for Speeding

45 seconds ago
USATSI_17481779_168390101_lowres
News

Maxx Crosby Talks From His Heart about Bisaccia

17 hours ago
USATSI_17292923_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Prospect Preview: Kenny Pickett

17 hours ago
Harris
News

Raiders Defensive Draft Prospects: Alabama’s Christian Harris

17 hours ago
USATSI_16788740_168390101_lowres
News

NFL Seeking Dismissal of Jon Gruden Lawsuit

Jan 21, 2022
Jim Harbaugh
The Black Hole+

Answering Your Raiders Questions

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_17481722_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Season Review: Hunter Renfrow

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_15143294_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Sign Two More Assets to Reserve/Future Contracts

Jan 20, 2022