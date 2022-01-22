Las Vegas Raiders Cornerback Nate Hobbs Cited for Speeding

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs was cited for speeding over 100 mph less than two weeks after getting arrested for driving under the influence charge.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs was cited for driving more than 100 mph on a Las Vegas freeway.

According to 8 News Now, Hobbs was reportedly driving 110 mph in a 65-mph zone. He was pulled over on I-215 in Las Vegas around 11:45 a.m. last Sunday.

While Hobbs received a citation for driving over 100 mph, he was not arrested on a reckless driving charge.

His car however was reportedly towed.

Less than two weeks ago, Hobbs was arrested in Las Vegas for driving under the influence charge.

After failing sobriety tests, Hobbs was booked into the Clark County Detention Center around 6:30 a.m. He was found sleeping at the wheel on a parking lot exit ramp at Cromwell Hotel.

Hobbs did play for the Raiders after his arrest. He had eight tackles in the Wildcard round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

