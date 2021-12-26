Raiders' Key Assets: Casey Hayward

When it gets down to crunch time, it can be very beneficial to have veterans to rely on. A veteran in the locker room who has seen it all can help set the tone and ease the tension for the younger players who aren't familiar with the moment.

Cornerback Casey Hayward certainly is one of those veteran pieces that every team needs. Drafted by the Green Bay Packers back in 2012, the 10-year veteran has made two Pro Bowl appearances and has played in the postseason four times (2012, 2014, 2015, 2018).

In 2016, Hayward led the league in interceptions with seven.

This season, the cornerback is having just as good of a season as ever in his first year as a Raider, totaling 39 tackles, including three tackles for losses which ties his single-season high.

Not only is Hayward a valuable locker room presence for player morale, but the veteran still has a lot to contribute on the field, having started in every game for Las Vegas thus far.

Ahead of the Raiders' matchup with the Denver Broncos, it's important to note Hayward's past performances against the division opponent.

The 32-year-old has 28 combined tackles in his 12 games against Denver. He also has 15 passes defended and three interceptions.

Every game counts for Las Vegas at this point, and every player will have a significant role. Hayward will have to embrace his role as a veteran in these final games, and he'll need to use his late-season and playoff experience to reiterate to his team what it's playing for.

