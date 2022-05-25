Las Vegas Raiders Could Have Been St. Louis Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders could have been the St. Louis Raiders.

Let me explain.

Back in November, the NFL agreed to a $790 million settlement with the city of St. Louis for the Rams' decision to move to Los Angeles.

This past week, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch was able to obtain many of the court records from the said lawsuit.

Those court records showed that back in January 2014, Rams owner Stan Kroenke bought a piece of property that would eventually become SoFi Stadium.

The Rams were saying publicly that they wanted to stay in St. Louis back in 2013.

Now here’s the catch.

Since the Rams were going to move out of town, the NFL came up with a wild plan. Move the Raiders to St. Louis.

"The league indeed contemplated, at one point, the Raiders moving to St. Louis, with restructured ownership and a brand makeover,” the St. Louis Post Dispatch noted in their article.

The lawsuit further noted that it would do so under “restructured ownership.”

In March 2016, Raiders owner Mark Davis said the following while he was trying to find a new stadium in Oakland.

"It's just the Raider brand is a different brand, I believe and I just don't believe that St. Louis would maximize it," Davis said, via the Post-Dispatch. "I just don't feel it in my heart that that's where the Raiders are gonna be. Wherever we put this stadium, it's gonna be for the rest of my life. And I just want it to be the right place."

It’s been made clear after two seasons that Las Vegas is the perfect fit for the Raiders franchise.

But imagine for a second… the Raiders in St. Louis?

