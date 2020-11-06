Las Vegas Raiders Hit With COVID-19 Fine, Loss of Draft Pick

It looks like COVID-19 isn’t going anytime soon and for the Raiders, it’ll have a long-term effect.

On Thursday, tackle Trent Brown was listed once again on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to his complications from the virus.

Later last night, the NFL hit the Raiders with an additional $500,000 fine for “repeated offenses”. Head coach Jon Gruden was fined an additional $150,000.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, those violations include:

- Head Coach Jon Gruden’s inconsistency when wearing a mask

- Players attended the Darren Waller Foundation event earlier in the season, with multiple players pictured without masks and eventually fined

- In Week 2, the Raiders allowed an unauthorized person to enter the locker room after the game

In addition to the fines, the Raiders will be stripped of their 2021 sixth-round draft pick due to multiple offenses of the COVID-19 league policy.

Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson first reported the story.

In total, the Raiders racked up $1.185 million in fines for breaching COVID-19 protocol and policies.

Las Vegas is the first team in the league to be stripped of a 2021 draft pick due to their multiple offenses.

Head coach Jon Gruden nor owner Mark Davis has not yet commented on the matter. Gruden is scheduled to talk to the media later today.

Gruden has stated prior that he had the virus during the summer.

As for tackle Trent Brown’s immediate condition, he is not expected to play this Sunday against the Chargers.

