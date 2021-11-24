Cowboys Offense vs. Raiders Defense

The Dallas Cowboys are on pace to have their highest scoring rank since 2007, and the Las Vegas Raiders look to rebound.

Being able to play effectively on both sides of the ball has been arguably the biggest reason for the Dallas Cowboys' success this season.

Their offense will always be the one making the headlines, though, and it's certainly not without major star power.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has gone about proving he belongs in the MVP conversation with what's shaping up to be arguably his best season.

Prescott has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 2,557 yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging eight yards per attempt for a 103.9 QB rating.

He's also on pace for his highest ranking in Pro Football Focus's QB rankings, sitting at sixth for the season.

Coming off playing in only five games last season due to injury, Prescott should be a big favorite for Comeback Player Of The Year.

It's been a big comeback year for the Cowboys' offensive line as well, with multiple starters ranking among the best at their positions, according to PFF.

Left tackle Tyron Smith is having his best season in years, and guard Zack Martin has continued his consistently high level of play.

They've paved the way for one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL, although it's no longer on the strength of one running back.

Former All-Pro Ezekiel Elliott has had his own bounce-back season in leading the team in rushing with 695 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Backup Tony Pollard has been able to stand out himself, averaging 5.5 yards per carry and riding his efficiency to being ranked by PFF as the league's third-best back this season.

It's a testament to their deep cache of weapons and we're now just getting to one of the deepest receiver corps in the league.

In only his second season, CeeDee Lamb looks the part of a Cowboys receiver wearing No. 88, leading the team with 50 catches for 740 yards and six touchdowns.

Former Raider Amari Cooper won't be playing this week due to testing positive for COVID-19, but he's still enjoyed a fine season with 44 catches for 583 yards.

Tight end Dalton Schultz has the same amount of catches, as he's stepped in as the team's third-leading receiver, with Michael Gallup having been injured most of the season.

It's as deep of an offense as the Las Vegas Raiders have or will face this season, which presents an incredible challenge for their struggling defense.

