Cowboys Defensive Tackle Trysten Hill suspended two games

Trysten Hill, third-year defensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys, was suspended for two games on Monday after violating unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules in Dallas' Thanksgiving matchup against the Raiders.

Hill punched Raiders offensive guard John Simpson after the game ended on Thursday.

According to the NFL's official statement, Jon Runyan, NFL Vice President of Football Operations, issued the suspension, declaring that Hill had violated "Rule 12, Section 2, Article 14(c) which prohibits striking, swinging at, or clubbing the head, neck, or face of an opponent with the wrist(s), arm(s), elbow(s), or hand(s)."

The defensive tackle also violated "Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1 which prohibits any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship."

The league's official statement included a letter from Runyan to Hill stating, "After the Las Vegas Raiders-Dallas Cowboys game on November 25, you engaged in conduct that this office considers unnecessary roughness and displays a lack of sportsmanship. Specifically, as both teams were shaking hands, you waited more than 50 seconds for your opponent at the 50-yard line. When you located him, you then walked toward him in the opposite direction of your locker room. You both engaged in a verbal chest-to-chest confrontation which you escalated by throwing an open hand punch to his facemask, forcible enough to cause your opponent's helmet to come off."

Hill will miss Dallas' games against the New Orleans Saints (Dec. 2) and the Washington Football Team (Dec. 12). He will be eligible to play in the Cowboys' Dec. 19 matchup against the New York Giants.

