Raiders Roster Evaluation: Dallin Leavitt

The third-year undrafted safety Dallin Leavitt will likely play a primary special teams role for the Las Vegas Raiders

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into training camp.

For the last remaining spots on an NFL roster, knowing who can and who can't contribute on special teams is often a big point of discussion.

It can be the difference between hanging on to one of those last spots or being cut, and safety Dallin Leavitt can rest easy knowing he's shown he can play on special teams.

Entering his third year out of Utah State, Leavitt has seen little playing time on defense in his short career so far,

He certainly hasn't produced as he did for the Aggies, where he had seven interceptions in his last two college seasons.

When it comes to special teams, he's found a productive home on the Raiders the last two seasons.

In that time, Leavitt's played an average of 53% of the team's special teams snaps, becoming a primary player for the Raiders unit.

The team thought well enough of him to re-sign him to a one-year, $134,000 contract earlier this offseason.

With the new additions the Raiders have made at safety, Leavitt may not ever see a significant role on defense.

Continue to produce on special teams, though, and he'll at least have the chance to hold a spot on the Raiders moving forward.

