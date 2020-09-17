Daniel Carlson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Placekicker Daniel Carlson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his spectacular performance on the field against the Panthers on Sunday.

Carlson single-handedly contributed to 10 points in Carolina, including a career-long 54-yard field goal.

He went six-for-six on the day, drilling two field goals and four PATs.

After a choppy sophomore campaign, which included missing seven field goals on the season, Carlson started this year on the right foot, helping his team get the Week 1 victory.

With the Silver and Black rebuilding this year, any free points must be answered. No doubt, Carlson had pressure on Sunday, especially his career-long field goal, knowing that adding the three points then will build confidence not only himself but in the team as a whole.

The Raiders genuine reaction after Carlson’s career-high field goal also shows Carlson back on his prime, as he was his rookie season.

The AFC Special Teams Player of the Week is his second in his career. He won the award his rookie season after drilling the game-winner in Arizona.

As the Raiders prepare this week to host the Saints, special teams will of course be on-par on Sunday.

Carlson will have to get used to kicking inside a stadium for his home games, unlike in Oakland where it was an open-air stadium. While the loss of wind should make it easier for Carlson to nail field goals, as he plays more games at Allegiant Stadium, he’ll find its unique kinks and quirks which gives him the home-field advantage.

