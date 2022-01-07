Daniel Carlson Wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Not only does Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson have the satisfaction of converting on a game-winning field goal for Las Vegas last Sunday, but now he has the honor of adding a fifth AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award to his trophy case.

Carlson made all three of his field-goal attempts in the Raiders' win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. One was from 47 yards, one was from 44, and his game-winner was from 33. He also made both of his extra-point attempts.

The fourth-year pro is third in the NFL at his position in total points this season with 133, per Fox Sports.

This is Carlson's third time winning the award this season, as he earned the honor in Week 2 and Week 12. He's also won it in Week 11 of the 2018 season and Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Carlson's five AFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards are the second-most ever by a Raider kicker. He trails Raider legend Sebastian Janikowski (seven), who played 17 seasons with the Raiders.

Carlson and Janikowski are the only Raider kickers to have won the award three times in a single season.

It might not be too outlandish to anticipate a chance for Carlson to break that record with one regular-season game to go.

Carlson was joined by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt as the AFC players of the week for their performances in Week 17.

