Carlson, Cole Looking to Improve in 2022

It's hard to imagine a better season for Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson and punter A.J. Cole than that of last year.

But as is the constant drive for all athletes, that is what they both will be aiming for.

Carlson made 40 field goals out of his 43 attempts in the 2021-22 season, good enough for a 93% field-goal percentage.

To the 27-year-old kicker, that achievement is behind him, with the focus being on this coming season.

"Last season, at this point, doesn't matter," Carlson said in Wednesday's media availability. "Obviously it's nice to have that. But every year during camp I kind of write my own goals and some of that may be based on 'Hey, I want to improve this from last year,' but each year is a new year, and I got to continue to prove myself.

"It's more of like proving it to myself, just competing with my self. I'm trying to -- every year -- improve. Obviously I'm human. I'm never going to be perfect, but I'm going to try to just get as close as I can to that."

Cole also comes off a stellar 2021-22 season as the league leader in yards per punt (50.0). He is looking to build off of what was a Pro-Bowl and first-team AP All-Pro season.

"I've worked a lot on my directional punting in the offseason," Cole told media members on Wednesday. "So that's something I'm going to go into this year and really try and focus on. Obviously the distance and the hang time is something I'm always working on, but I think my big focus this offseason was directional punting and trying to just push that ball outside the numbers as much as possible."

To Cole, there's never enough practice you can do or enough reps you can take to get better.

"I think you're always trying to push yourself, right?" Cole said. "You're always trying to find the next peak, keep working on all your different stuff you can do. I feel good about where I'm at right now; body feels good. Just trying to stack days together and get ready for the season."

