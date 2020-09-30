Daniel Carlson Can’t Slip Back to His Old Ways

Just when Raiders fans believed placekicker Daniel Carlson has found his consistency with field goals, he missed a freebie of three points on Sunday.

While Carlson’s single missed field goal wasn’t the direct cause for the loss of Silver and Black, it was definitely one that is a little concerning since Carlson had the distance but not the accuracy.

A 41-yard attempt that pulled a little wide to the left which kept the Silver and Black behind by three instead of tying the game back up.

Placekickers are supposed to be players who his teammates don’t question. He kicks, makes the field goals, gets the points and supports his team.

While this is Carlson’s first miss of the season, it’s slightly concerning to see him miss a field goal after making two career-high 54-yard field goals in the opening two games.

To recall, Carlson missed five field-goal attempts last year, four of them coming in the 40-49-yard field goal range.

A value of a placekicker to the team is only as good as how accurate and consistently he can kick the ball through the uprights. That’s what he gets paid to do.

Sure, the Raiders defense was a lackluster and the Raiders offensive line wasn’t helping out quarterback Derek Carr.

It wasn’t Carlson’s fault for the loss.

But when Carlson misses a chance to tie the game back up in the second half and he misses, it doesn’t help.

With the Bills and Chiefs on the docket, Carlson must be able to make all his field goals, as both games may come down to a tight number game.

