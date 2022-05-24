Darren Waller Wishes Only Good For Bryan Edwards

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is looking forward to what the future has in store for his former teammate, Bryan Edwards.

It can be hard to lose a close teammate to another organization, especially when it's a player you went to war with through the ups and downs that come with an NFL season.

The Raiders traded wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2023 fifth-round pick earlier this month, and in doing so, lost a piece who played his role well in Las Vegas' run to the 2021 postseason.

The wide receiver room has been growing for the Raiders this offseason, and unfortunately for Edwards, Las Vegas no longer envisioned him as part of its future.

One teammate, in particular, has hopes for what is to come for his friend.

Raiders tight end and former Pro Bowler Darren Waller discussed his thoughts on his former teammate's future in an interview with Austin Boyd of Heavy.com.

“I really like Bryan a lot just as a human being and as a football player,” Waller said. "Contested catch-ability is elite, and I feel like he can only continue to grow as a player as he gets more and more opportunities -- you see it in the games where he got opportunities.

"A change of scenery -- it can be one of the best things that can ever happen to you. It’s not necessarily about what happens along the journey, it’s more so about your response to what happens. And I feel like he’s somebody that is mentally and physically capable of responding in a big way, and I’m excited to follow his career and see how it unfolds because I think great things are in store for him.”

Edwards posted 764 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns on 45 receptions in his two seasons as a member of the Silver and Black.

The wide receiver was selected by Las Vegas with the 81st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Edwards, 23 years old, should ideally have many NFL seasons ahead of him. The young receiver is going at a good pace, and if Waller's predictions prove to be true, there should be much prosperity coming his way.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter