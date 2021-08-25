Darren Waller Placed at No. 35 on NFL Top 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller improved drastically from last season's Top 100 list, and the sky is the limit in the future.

Darren Waller has been on an upward climb his last few seasons. The work has proven to pay off, as Waller jumped from No. 99 in 2020 to No. 35 in this season’s NFL Top 100.

The tight end comes off a career season, having totaled 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns in the 2020-21 season. He was also selected for the first Pro Bowl of his career.

Waller finished in the top 10 in receiving yards and was fourth in the league in receptions last season.

The six-year pro made his biggest leap in his second season with the Raiders. He started in every game after making just four appearances in 2018. He also recorded 1,145 yards as opposed to putting up just 75 receiving yards the prior season.

Waller put up 105 receiving yards in a win over the Saints in the Raiders’ second game of 2020 but did not crack 100 until Week 13. That game was perhaps the best of the season, as he recorded 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

He would then go on to post over 100 receiving yards in each of the final three games of the season.

Waller is deemed to continue to be one of the Raiders’ primary offensive weapons this season. He brings experience to a team that has welcomed many young assets to the offense, and his fresh position in a leadership role should add to his value in the organization.

