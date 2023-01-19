First-Year Raider Evaluations: Davante Adams

Davante Adams had spent eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers before he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders last off-season.

For years, he had the security of playing for one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Aaron Rodgers. Many thought that Adams' reign as one of the league's top wideouts would fade when he joined forces with his friend Derek Carr and a franchise that hadn't won a playoff game in two decades.

But the All-Pro receiver proved those doubters wrong, earning himself 1,516 receiving yards on the season to break the franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season. The mark was also good enough for third in the league.

Adams also led the league in touchdown receptions (14).

What was yet another outstanding season resulted in Adams earning his sixth Pro Bowl selection and third first-team AP All Pro honors.

In just his first game with the Silver and Black, Adams posted 141 receiving yards and a touchdown en route to an Opening Weekend loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was his first of eight games with 100-plus receiving yards on the season.

Just four weeks later, Adams put up 124 yards and two touchdowns on just three receptions in the club's heartbreaking 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Starting in Week 9, the receiver registered 120-plus receiving yards in four out of five contests, one of which being his best game of the season when he totaled 177 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders' Week 13 win over the Chargers.

In Las Vegas second-to-last game of the season, Adams' first without Carr behind center, the wideout finished with 153 receiving yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who had made his first NFL start.

It was one spectacular season for Adams and one that should have Raider Nation very excited for what could be in store if he's to be around for the long run.

Adams has proven he can get the job done no matter who is throwing to him, and that's something that makes him a much bigger threat than fans had already thought he was.

