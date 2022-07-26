Adams Clarifies Hall of Fame Statement on Carr

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams generated a lot of social media reaction after a statement to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson on Friday.

"Any time you change quarterbacks from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer ... it's going to be a little bit of an adjustment," Adams told Anderson.

The common interpretation from the public was that Adams had been calling Raiders quarterback Derek Carr a Hall of Famer.

In a Sunday press conference, Adams clarified what he had actually meant by the statement.

"Being a rapper, it's very vital, you've got to have the bars, obviously," Adams said. "The lines got to be there. But a very, very vital and critical piece of being a rapper is the delivery, right? I wasn't a great rapper the other day.

"What I'm not going to do is take away from that statement because, why is Derek not a Hall of Famer? I left one key word out of there because that's not exactly what I meant, but I do think Derek's career is Hall-of-Fame worthy, and why not? People can say that about this guy or that guy. What I would say is, 'Does he have the MVPs right now?' No. 'Has he won a Super Bowl?' Not yet. That's obviously what we're chasing.

"But what I meant to say was even if you go [from] Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer, it's an adjustment. ... I wasn't saying Hall of Famer, Aaron, to Hall of Famer, Derek. So I'm not retracting my statement at all. ... What I'm not going to do is say Derek is not going to be a Hall of Famer because, at the end of the day, I believe [that] -- this is not putting any expectations or any added pressure on him because he puts all of that type of pressure on himself because of what he expects every time he touches the field."

Carr and Adams have reunited after being college teammates at Fresno State nearly a decade ago. Carr will be the first QB1 Adams will play with in the NFL other than reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers.

