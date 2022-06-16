Raiders’ Carr and Adams Named Best New Veteran QB-WR Combo

The Las Vegas Raiders new dynamic duo is projected to be the best in the NFL.

The Las Vegas Raiders blockbuster trade for wide receiver Davante Adams continues to get praised.

In a recent article by writer Kevin Patra of Around the NFL, named his top-ten new veteran quarterback-wide receiver combos heading into the 2022 NFL season, and it wasn’t a surprise to see the Raiders new combination at the top of his rankings.

“Best friends reuniting at the pro level to chance a championship together is the stuff of Disney movies. [Derek] Carr and Adams never shied away from acknowledging they'd like to play together after putting up significant stats at Fresno State. That sort of talk usually flutters down the drains in the NFL as pipe dreams. But Adams made it a reality,” said Patra.

It was a dream come true for Adams to don the Silver and Black he grew up rooting for while growing up in Northern California, but it was more exciting for him to reunite once again with his best friend and college quarterback at the professional level.

“On the field, the duo has a chance to be special. Adams is in any discussion about the top receivers in the NFL, and for my money, is WR1. He can win off the line of scrimmage in a blink, lines up everywhere and owns the size to bully all DBs. He boasts vice-grip hands and is nearly unstoppable in the red zone,” added Patra.

As reiterated by Patra, 2022 may have indeed been the Offseason of the Wide Receiver.

The wide receiver position saw plenty of big market shake-ups, from free-agent signings to trades that changed the atmosphere of many teams looking to make a statement next season.

Adams' career in Green Bay was nothing short of excellence. He helped Aaron Rodgers to back-to-back MVP seasons, while gathering five straight Pro Bowl selections and First-Team All-Pro the last two seasons.

It is not an understatement of what Adams has done over his career in Green Bay. Over his eight seasons he has performed at the highest-level.

“Since 2018, Adams leads the NFL in receptions (432), receiving yards (5,310) and receiving TDs (47). His three career seasons of 110-plus catches are second-most all-time (Wes Welker, five), and his five years with 10-plus TDs are the most by an active player (the five players with more are all in the Hall of Fame -- Randy Moss (nine), Jerry Rice (nine), Terrell Owens (eight), Marvin Harrison (eight) and Cris Carter (six)),” added Patra.

As he moves to Las Vegas, the question everyone is asking is whether Adams will have the same success with Carr under center as he did with Rodgers.

“Carr has been an underrated passer for much of his career. Playing on losing squads lacking top-tier talent will have that effect. But Carr proved last season he can win in crunch time and make all the big-time throws. He's thrown for 4,000-plus yards in each of the last four seasons despite not having that field-tilting dominant WR since the Amari Cooper trade,” added Patra.

Last season, Carr threw for a career-high 4,804 yards (fifth-most in NFL), 23 touchdowns (13th in the NFL) and was second in the league with 67 completions of 20-plus yards, only behind Tom Brady’s 75 completions.

The hiring of Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is going to be very instrumental to how Carr and Adams will reignite their chemistry in the NFL.

