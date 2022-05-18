Davante Adams Turned Down Offer From Green Bay

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams took less money to be in Sin City.

Green Bay was all Davante Adams had known from his draft day to when he was traded to Las Vegas back in March.

The 29-year-old veteran spent eight seasons with the Packers, where he attained much success, including five Pro Bowl appearances and two first-team AP All-Pro honors.

It seemed that the city of Green Bay was Adams' while he thrived with the Green and Gold, seeing that the league's arguable best receiver was catching passes from perhaps the most accurate thrower in the NFL in Aaron Rodgers year after year.

When the time came this offseason, though, Adams had made it clear he wanted a long-term extension from the Packers front office, but Green Bay had other plans, as it placed a franchise tag projected to be worth over $20 million on the star receiver. Adams told the organization he would not play on the tag.

Just days later, he would be traded to Sin City. Las Vegas signed the wideout to a five-year, $141.25 million contract.

On Monday, new information regarding the situation came to light when NFL insider Ian Rapoport came on The Pat McAfee Show.

"They offered [Adams] a bigger deal I think over the first two years than what the Raiders ended up offering him ... he didn't wanna be there," Rapoport said.

Rapoport's statement came after the Packers offered cornerback Jaire Alexander a four-year, $84 million extension.

There's only so much speculation that can go around as to why Adams wanted out of Green Bay. What is known, though, is that the receiver grew up a Raiders fan and had interest in the idea of teaming up with his former Fresno State teammate Derek Carr.

Adams' contract with Las Vegas made him the highest-paid WR in league history before Tyreek Hill's four-year, $120 million ($72.2 million guaranteed) deal with the Miami Dolphins topped the Raiders wideout's record-breaking signing.

That should tell you all you need to know about Adams' relationship with the Packers in what were his final days in Green Bay.

It might not come as a surprise if more details were to be revealed in the near future.

