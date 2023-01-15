Adams Says Teammate Crosby Was 'Snubbed' of AP All-Pro Teams

Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby totaled more tackles for loss, combined tackles, quarterback hits and sacks than he did in his 2021-22 Pro-Bowl season.

Though the Las Vegas Raiders did have three players named to this year's Associated Press All-Pro first team, a fair argument can be made that a fourth should have been selected.

Raiders Pro-Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby followed up his 2021-22 campaign with his best season yet.

Crosby's teammates, wide receiver Davante Adams, running back Josh Jacobs and kicker Daniel Carlson, were named to the team, yet he was not.

In fact, Crosby did not even make the second team.

Adams took to Twitter on Friday to express his gratitude and congratulations to his fellow selections, but he also vouched for the Raiders' star defensive end.

The following was his tweet:

"Congrats to my teammates and other boys around the league on their all-pro nods! Maxx was brutally snubbed and somebody needs to be held accountable. As for me…that’s 3 1st team blessings in a row. God is great."

Crosby led the league in tackles for loss with a career-high of 22 and attained career highs in sacks (12.5), combined tackles (89) and quarterback hits (35) as well.

He earned his second-straight Pro Bowl selection.

The edge rushers named to this year's first team were Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers and Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.

Considering Bosa led the league with 18.5 sacks, his selection is all but inarguable.

Parsons, on the other hand, had one more sack than Crosby and just 65 combined tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 27 quarterback hits.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Haason Reddick were named to the second team.

Reddick's 16.0 sacks and league-leading five forced fumbles are a pretty good indication his honor was just, but the only main category Garrett led Crosby in was sacks (16.0).

It could be assumed that Crosby's 2022 season may have been overshadowed by a poor Las Vegas defense that was near the bottom of the league in yards allowed per game.

Regardless, there's a defense to be made for all the aforementioned edge rushers, as all of them had tremendous seasons.

Crosby is getting better year after year, so perhaps his time is soon to come.

