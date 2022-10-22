Adams: Raiders Are More Than Their Record Suggests

During the Las Vegas Raiders' bye week, wide receiver Davante Adams took the time to break down a lot of the team's film from its five games so far.

While 1-4 is certainly far from ideal, the Raiders have been just a possession away from things going their way in each of their losses, a sign that they're close to where they want to be.

"I actually got a really good feeling from watching the tape," Adams said in his Wednesday press conference. "Obviously, you look at the record and none of us are proud of that part. But when you look at what we put into it -- not that there's any moral victories in this, but you even look at some of the power rankings and the fact that they have us where they have us after having one victory at this point shows that there's something that we're doing out there that people are taking notice of and just not finishing to the best of our ability.

"So, right now, it's just checking that and finding all the things that we got to correct and do a little bit better to be able to finish off those games the right way. But if you look at the tape, and you look at some of the analytics and the numbers and stuff -- I think you got to win the game regardless. You have a 200-, 300-yard game, whatever it is, it doesn't matter unless you get that W. But if you do want to find good things to help you move forward and go in the right direction, there's definitely a lot of that on tape right now, so it’s been promising."

The Raiders will look to get back in the win column when they host the Houston Texans at 1:05 p.m. PDT on Sunday.

