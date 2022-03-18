After Months of Reporting the Possibility, Davante Adams To the Raiders

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is now a Las Vegas Raider as we began reporting he wanted, months ago

HENDERSON, Nev.--Several months ago, we began reporting that we had learned from sources close to the situation that Green Bay Packers WR Devante Adams wanted to join his best friend Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The free agency frenzy surrounding the five-time Pro Bowler came to a halt just before the franchise tag deadline when the Packers placed their franchise tag on their star wideout.

The mania picked right back up on Monday, though, when Adams told Green Bay that he would not play on the tag this coming season.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Adams played together at Fresno State, and the two often discussed reuniting.

Today the deal happened. I will be writing a background story on how this happened in a few moments, but for now, Adams is a Raider reunited with his best friend.

As you can view in the above video that was shot at the NFL Combine, this has been something we've reported on and discussed often.

The NFL Draft is in Las Vegas this year at Allegiant Stadium, and as of right now, the Silver and Black do not have a first or a second-round pick as that is the compensation the Packers will receive for dealing Adams to the Raiders per sources.

In addition, the Raiders' new deal with Adams will be a five-year deal for roughly $140 million again per source.

