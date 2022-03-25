Dave Ziegler: Time Management Key During Off-Season

With so much to do as a new general manager, Dave Ziegler says time management is essential during the off-season.

When a general manager gets placed right at the start of the off-season, there’s a lot of work to be done.

“Not a lot of sleep, that’s for sure,” Las Vegas Raiders general manager Ziegler said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Learning the roster is the foundational piece of scouting so that took a lot of time and effort.”

Every signing, release and use of cap space come into big play especially when one is thrown into the middle of the fire.

Before any decisions are made, every player must be evaluated.

That takes a lot of time.

“When you evaluate every single guy that’s under contract and every free agent, there’s a lot of players to evaluate along with all the new things that you kind of get faced with when you take over one of these positions,” Ziegler said. “It’s a ton of time management."

"Like I said it’s really prioritizing tasks, you know I had certain things I thought I wanted to do right away and I was gung-ho about doing them but I take a step back and say, ‘Wait a minute… that can be done two months from now.’”

The prioritizing is already showing up with major signings of wide receiver Davante Adams via a trade with the Green Bay Packers and former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.

“There’s a lot of that prioritizing and it’s a lot,” Ziegler said. “It is and it’s a lot of getting up early, going to bed late, getting up, doing it again.”

“That’s just what you have to do like when you get into this situation so it’s a challenge but it’s fun at the same time.”

As the roster under Ziegler comes together, Raider Nation will begin to get an idea of what the next era of Raiders football is going to look like.

