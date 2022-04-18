Dave Ziegler Has Kept an Eye on CB Rock Ya-Sin Since Temple

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler has kept an eye out and scouted cornerback Rock Ya-Sin since Ya-Sin's days at Temple.

Just over a month ago, the Las Vegas Raiders acquired cornerback Rock Ya-Sin via a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. In return, the Silver and Black sent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Colts.

However, what might be kept under the radar is the fact that Ya-Sin has been on general manager Dave Ziegler's radar before Ya-Sin ever played in the NFL.

"Ya-Sin was a guy that I did some work on in New England before the draft and went out to Temple and spent time with him there,” Ziegler said at the NFL owners’ meetings. “Really got to know, I'd say the person and the football. The person in terms of personality, but also the football intelligence piece.”

The New England Patriots connections are really coming into play as the work Ziegler did while in New England is now translating over to his current position with the Silver and Black.

“(I) just got to know the player,” Ziegler said. “We liked him coming out. We've watched him from afar, watched him develop, watched him grow and he's still a young, ascending player."

After three seasons in for Ya-Sin, Ziegler wanted him and grabbed him. The trade was a fair deal too.

Raiders still have Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby on their roster.

Ya-Sin was traded under a four-year contract with the Colts, worth $7.92 million with $5.51 million guaranteed. He is set to make $2.54 million in 2022.

It’s clear Ziegler has done extensive research and scouting on Ya-Sin before deciding to trade for him.

Time will tell if the trade was worth it for the Raiders.

